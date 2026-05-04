Moneycontrol Dezerv Wealth Summit coming to Bengaluru on May 13
Business
The Moneycontrol Dezerv Wealth Summit is coming to Bengaluru on May 13, focusing on how to build wealth when the world feels unpredictable.
After kicking things off in Mumbai, this event brings together leading finance experts to talk about smart investing and adapting your money moves for today's fast-changing market.
Bengaluru summit tackles concentrated stock bets
Bengaluru's big startup scene and love for equities make it a perfect spot for these conversations.
The summit will dig into practical tips for handling concentrated stock bets, planning liquidity, and building balanced portfolios, even when markets get shaky.
There will also be sessions on finding new growth sectors and making income investments work better for you in a world where everything keeps shifting.