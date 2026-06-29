Moneycontrol hosts Mutual Fund Summit June 30 to widen access Business Jun 29, 2026

Moneycontrol is hosting its Mutual Fund Summit on June 30, aiming to make mutual funds simpler and more accessible for everyone, especially since only about five crore people are active investors out of a population of 140 crore, despite 27 crore mutual fund folios being registered.

The event wants to break down barriers and help more people start investing confidently.