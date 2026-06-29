Moneycontrol hosts Mutual Fund Summit June 30 to widen access
Moneycontrol is hosting its Mutual Fund Summit on June 30, aiming to make mutual funds simpler and more accessible for everyone, especially since only about five crore people are active investors out of a population of 140 crore, despite 27 crore mutual fund folios being registered.
The event wants to break down barriers and help more people start investing confidently.
Speakers to discuss rules and tech
You'll hear from top names like SEBI's Manoj Kumar, who'll talk about new rules and investor protection, and HDFC Mutual Fund's Navneet Munot, who'll share tips for investing in India's fast-growing economy.
The summit will also tackle common challenges, like confusing processes or lack of awareness, and look at how tech and changing trends could shape the future of mutual funds in India.