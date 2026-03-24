'Moneycontrol' overtakes 'ET' as India's top business site: Comscore
Moneycontrol has officially pulled ahead of The Economic Times (ET) to become the go-to spot for business and finance news in India, according to Comscore.
In February 2026, Moneycontrol drew 63.8 million unique visitors, more than twice ET's 31.4 million, and recorded 279.8 million page views.
'Moneycontrol''s growth story
According to Comscore's February 2026 data, Moneycontrol led in February.
Comscore shows readers spent 546.3 million minutes on Moneycontrol in February 2026, more than four times the 129.7 million minutes logged by ET, showing it's not just about clicks but real engagement.
'Deep trust readers have placed in our content'
Nalin Mehta, managing editor at Moneycontrol, summed it up nicely: these numbers show the deep trust readers have placed in our content.
When reliable info is everything, that trust really counts.