'Moneycontrol' overtakes 'ET' as India's top business site: Comscore Business Mar 24, 2026

Moneycontrol has officially pulled ahead of The Economic Times (ET) to become the go-to spot for business and finance news in India, according to Comscore.

In February 2026, Moneycontrol drew 63.8 million unique visitors, more than twice ET's 31.4 million, and recorded 279.8 million page views.