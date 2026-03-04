Moneyview files ₹1,500 crore IPO: Here's what it does

Started in 2014 by two IIT Delhi grads, Moneyview dishes out digital loans using alternative data (think: beyond just your credit score) and has a lending subsidiary. They also offer home loans, credit cards, credit score tracking, motor insurance, and loans against property—all online. As of December 2025, they were managing assets worth nearly ₹20,000 crore.

IPO details and financials

Most of the IPO cash will go toward loan guarantees (₹650 crore) and boosting their finance arm Whizdm (₹450 crore), with the rest for general expenses.

Financially speaking? They pulled in ₹2,379 crore revenue and made ₹240 crore profit in FY2025—profitable since FY2022, with a 61% year-on-year rise in profit before tax in FY2025.

Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra are among the banks handling the IPO process.