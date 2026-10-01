Moneyview lists at 62% premium: Should you hold or sell?

The 61.76% listing premium means investors are now paying a much higher price for the same business.

At ₹55, Moneyview's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has jumped from 24.76x to 40.05x.

The P/E ratio indicates how much investors are willing to pay for every ₹1 of earnings, and this sharp increase suggests that high growth expectations are now factored into the stock's price.