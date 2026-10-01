Moneyview shares jump 64% on debut after over 1,000cr IPO
Moneyview just made a splashy entry into the stock market: its shares opened at ₹55.61 on the BSE and ₹55 on the NSE, a solid 64% jump over the IPO price of ₹34.
The IPO itself was a huge hit, raising over ₹1,000 crore and was subscribed nearly 102 times in just a few days.
Moneyview FY26 income rose 43% 3,404cr
Big investors led the charge, subscribing 230.54 times their quota.
Moneyview's income jumped 43% in FY26 to ₹3,404 crore, though profits barely moved.
The company says it'll use some of that fresh IPO cash to expand the lending business, including about ₹325 crore for loan disbursals under DLG arrangements and ₹250 crore to invest in WFPL, the company's material subsidiary, to strengthen its capital base.
Incorporated in 2014, Moneyview had 140.28 million registered users with its tech-driven financial services.