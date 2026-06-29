Moody's keeps India at Baa3 and calls energy shocks manageable

Moody's sees India growing near 6%

Moody's expects India's economy to grow around 6% through March 2027, even if oil prices stay high.

While the fiscal deficit could widen to 4.8% of GDP in the current financial year ending March 2027 (according to Bloomberg), Moody's is optimistic about the government's plan to bring it down over time.

One challenge: interest payments take up a big chunk of government revenue, much more than in countries like Mexico or Greece, but overall, Moody's is still backing India's long-term stability.