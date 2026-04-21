Moody's lowers India's FY27 GDP forecast to 6% from 6.8% Business Apr 21, 2026

Moody's just lowered India's expected GDP growth for fiscal 2027 from 6.8% to 6%.

The main reasons? People are spending less and industries are slowing down, thanks to higher energy and input costs driven by the ongoing Iran conflict.

These pricier imports could push up the trade deficit and force the government to spend more on fuel and fertilizer subsidies.