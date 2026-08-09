Moody's warns banks' AI adoption concentrates risk in few providers

Moody's points out that relying on outside technology comes with risks like data leaks, cyber fraud, and even people moving their money elsewhere.

They also predict there was a 20% chance that, by 2030, AI will be able to do the work of a "solid mid-level employee."

To keep things safer, banks are trying open-source tools and partnerships.

Regulators might increase their focus on operational resilience and third-party concentration in the AI model stack, to avoid major disruptions if any one provider fails.