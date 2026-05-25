Moody's warns high energy prices could tighten Indian firms' credit

ICRA downgrades aviation fertilizer oil-refining outlooks

Companies that rely heavily on imported oil and gas (such as cement, chemicals, fertilizers, and airlines) are especially feeling the pinch from rising costs and currency swings.

ICRA has even downgraded its outlook for aviation, fertilizer, and oil-refining sectors because of global tensions and trade shifts.

On the flip side, capital goods and defense sectors are holding up well thanks to strong order books.