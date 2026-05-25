Moody's warns high energy prices could tighten Indian firms' credit
Moody's is flagging that high energy prices might make things tougher for Indian companies, even though they are financially solid right now.
They say firms have built up some resilience with better finances and supportive policies, but if energy costs stay high and industries keep changing, credit conditions could get tighter over the coming quarters.
ICRA downgrades aviation fertilizer oil-refining outlooks
Companies that rely heavily on imported oil and gas (such as cement, chemicals, fertilizers, and airlines) are especially feeling the pinch from rising costs and currency swings.
ICRA has even downgraded its outlook for aviation, fertilizer, and oil-refining sectors because of global tensions and trade shifts.
On the flip side, capital goods and defense sectors are holding up well thanks to strong order books.