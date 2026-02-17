Moonshot AI eyes new funding at $10B valuation
Moonshot AI, a fast-growing Chinese startup, is in talks to raise new funds at a $10 billion valuation—about six weeks after landing $500 million in Series C funding led by IDG Capital.
Big names like Alibaba and Tencent are backing the company as it aims to scale even further.
Language models for deep analysis and complex reasoning
Launched by Yang Zhilin, Zhou Xinyu, and Wu Yuxin, Moonshot AI builds Kimi language models that can handle up to 2 million Chinese characters at once—great for deep analysis and complex reasoning.
They offer flexible subscription plans (starting at just 5.2 yuan for four days) and enterprise AI solutions.
Key metrics and latest funding round
The company has stacked up cash reserves of 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) and saw paying users jump 170% month-on-month from September to November.
Their latest funding round already pulled in over $700 million from top investors, while the Mooncake platform processes a massive 100 billion tokens every day.