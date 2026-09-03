Moonshot files $3B Hong Kong IPO for Kimi language model

Moonshot is valued at $50 billion and has raised over $5.5 billion from backers like Alibaba and Tencent, but still trails rivals DeepSeek and Z.AI.

The IPO is being handled by Goldman Sachs, CICC, and Deutsche Bank.

Moonshot has also moved its registration to mainland China to meet regulations and has disputed claims that K3's performance was achieved through distillation.

The listing will depend on regulatory approval and market conditions.