Morgan Stanley: India trails emerging markets on AI, oil worries Business Jun 02, 2026

Indian stocks haven't kept up with other emerging markets over the past year, and Morgan Stanley points to missing out on the global AI buzz and oil price worries as key reasons.

Analysts Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh also flagged that AI might shake up India's IT outsourcing scene, though they're hopeful that new tech could boost productivity in the long run.