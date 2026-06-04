Morgan Stanley offers select clients AI agents for stock administration

Expansion to 3,400 Morgan Stanley clients

This is part of Wall Street's push for smarter, faster tech.

Since teaming up with OpenAI in 2022, Morgan Stanley has been using AI to make things easier for clients and plans to expand availability to its 3,400 administration clients by next year.

According to Mark Mitchell from Morgan Stanley at Work, these agents help companies tackle complex stock plans without hiring extra staff.

It is a pretty practical upgrade compared to competitors who are already using similar AI agents internally.