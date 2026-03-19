Morgan Stanley warns of 20% Asian share fall

Brent crude tops $112 a barrel

If you're watching global markets or thinking about investing, Asia's heavy reliance on imported oil and gas puts it in a tough spot.

Oil prices have risen sharply this year (2026), with Brent crude topping $112 a barrel; strategists warn prices could remain elevated in the near term and could spike further in an adverse scenario.

Plus, an attack on a major LNG site in Qatar may hurt LNG exports to Asia; the region is also vulnerable to disruptions in other inputs such as ammonia.