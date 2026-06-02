Morgan Stanley's Chetan Ahya says India needs no rate increase

Chetan Ahya urges short term investment

Ahya adds that even a small rate hike wouldn't really boost currency returns and could actually slow down growth by making foreign investors think twice.

Instead, he suggests focusing on ways to attract more short-term investment while strengthening the country's finances for the long run.

He's optimistic about India's future, expecting the rupee to recover soon and highlighting sectors like AI, clean energy, and supply-chain tech as key drivers in the country's ongoing investment boom.