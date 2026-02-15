Morocco expects 80,000 Indian visitors in 2026

Morocco is expecting an influx of up to 80,000 Indian visitors this year. The prediction comes as part of the country's tourism growth strategy, which focuses on group tours, Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), Free Independent Travelers (FIT), and older age groups above 50. In 2025 alone, Morocco welcomed around 54,000 Indian travelers, a whopping 31% increase from the previous year.

Growth drivers e-Visa, tourism office in India driving growth The surge in Indian footfalls can be credited to Morocco's aggressive promotion campaigns and introduction of an e-visa facility. "We set up a tourism office in India in 2023 and began our promotions, and signed many partnerships with Indian tour operators," said Jamal Younes Kilito, Country General Manager for India at the Moroccan National Tourism Office (MNTO). He added that these efforts led to a staggering 123% increase in visitor arrivals from India in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Target audience Focus on group tours, MICE, destination weddings For this year, MNTO is focusing on group tours as one in five Indian visitors opts for a group package. Apart from that, the office is also looking at MICE, destination weddings, young couples, and well-traveled older travelers over 50 years of age. "The objective is to reach 100,000 visitor arrivals from India as soon as possible," Kilito said while hoping for an even better growth rate in 2026.

