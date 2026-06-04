MoSPI issues district economy guidelines with 2022-23 base for reliability
Business
India's statistics ministry (MoSPI) has just dropped fresh guidelines for measuring how each district's economy is doing, using 2022-23 as the base year.
These new rules were shaped with input from states, researchers, and academic institutions, aiming to make local economic data more trustworthy and useful.
District DDP calculation methods
The guidelines lay out clear ways to calculate Gross DDP, Net DDP, and per capita income for district-level estimates.
If detailed local data exists, districts should use a bottom-up approach; if not, top-down methods are suggested.
Right now, 26 states and union territories are compiling DDP estimates. The goal? More reliable numbers to help with smarter regional planning and policy decisions across India.