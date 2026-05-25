MoSPI says India infrastructure costs up ₹5.65L/cr about 48% spent
Business
India's major government infrastructure projects have gone way over budget, with costs rising by ₹5.65 lakh crore as of April 2026, says the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
The total estimated cost has jumped from ₹37.12 lakh crore to ₹42.78 lakh crore, but only about 48% of that money has actually been spent so far.
India transport and logistics 55% share
Transport and logistics account for 55% of total revised cost: over half the spending is on transport and logistics alone, with highways making up the biggest chunk.
About 40% of all monitored projects have achieved over 80% physical progress, but Energy, petroleum, and urban infrastructure are also seeing big investments as India tries to level up its infrastructure game.