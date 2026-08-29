Most Air India Group pilots approve new pay and benefits
Most of Air India's Air India Group's 5,000-plus pilots have agreed to a fresh pay and benefits package.
The airline (now part of the Tata Group) says this move is all about better salaries, smoother career growth, and making life easier for its pilots.
Guaranteed pay for 40 flying hours
Pilots now get guaranteed pay for 40 flying hours, higher allowances for extra hours, and improved training compensation.
There's also a common seniority framework aimed at providing a more integrated and transparent progression route across the Group, with Air India Express serving as the primary pathway for pilots seeking command upgrades.
Plus, relocation perks like temporary stay, movement of household goods, incidental expenses, and relocation leave have been upgraded as the airline rapidly expands its fleet.