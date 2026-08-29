Most Air India Group pilots approve new pay and benefits

Pilots now get guaranteed pay for 40 flying hours, higher allowances for extra hours, and improved training compensation.

There's also a common seniority framework aimed at providing a more integrated and transparent progression route across the Group, with Air India Express serving as the primary pathway for pilots seeking command upgrades.

Plus, relocation perks like temporary stay, movement of household goods, incidental expenses, and relocation leave have been upgraded as the airline rapidly expands its fleet.