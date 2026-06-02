Mother Dairy will soon sell milk in naturally degradable pouches

Mother Dairy , a leading milk supplier in India , has launched the country's first naturally degradable milk pouch. The innovative packaging is designed to break down into natural elements in soil within a few years. This move is aimed at reducing plastic waste from milk pouches and promoting sustainable practices in the dairy industry. The new pouch will be introduced across Delhi-NCR starting June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day.

Degradable design Pouch employs unique degradable packaging technology The new milk pouch from Mother Dairy employs a unique degradable packaging technology. This process allows the material to convert into bioavailable wax, which is then broken down by soil microbes into natural elements. "We undertook over four years of research to develop a naturally degradable milk pouch that leaves no trace of plastics in the environment," Jayatheertha Chary, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Price assurance Prices of milk products will not be affected Despite the innovative change, Mother Dairy has assured its customers that the prices of its milk products will not be affected. "The newly introduced packaging is designed to naturally degrade in soil within a few years rather than centuries, and importantly, this transition is being undertaken without any impact on consumer milk prices," Meenesh Shah, Chairman of National Dairy Development Board said.

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