Mother Dairy says no immediate milk price hike, Meenesh Shah

India's milk output to grow 4%-6%

India's milk output is expected to grow 4% to 6% in the current financial year (FY27), thanks to strong demand and government efforts to boost animal health and productivity.

Even with worries about monsoon-related fodder shortages, Shah reassured everyone that supply should stay steady.

On the business side, Mother Dairy saw its turnover jump 17% to ₹20,300 crore in FY26, and nearly 75% to 80% of its milk sales realization was passed on to farmers.