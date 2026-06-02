Mother Dairy says no immediate milk price hike, Meenesh Shah
Business
Mother Dairy says no immediate plans are coming after the recent ₹2-per-liter bump on May 14, the first in a year.
Chairman Meenesh Shah explained that costs had gone up, but things are stable now and there's no need for another increase unless input costs spike again.
India's milk output to grow 4%-6%
India's milk output is expected to grow 4% to 6% in the current financial year (FY27), thanks to strong demand and government efforts to boost animal health and productivity.
Even with worries about monsoon-related fodder shortages, Shah reassured everyone that supply should stay steady.
On the business side, Mother Dairy saw its turnover jump 17% to ₹20,300 crore in FY26, and nearly 75% to 80% of its milk sales realization was passed on to farmers.