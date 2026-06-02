Mother Dairy to launch India's 1st naturally degradable milk pouch
Business
Mother Dairy is rolling out India's first naturally degradable milk pouch, starting June 5 in Delhi-NCR, on World Environment Day.
This move aims to cut down on plastic waste, and NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah says it won't cost consumers anything extra.
Microbe digestible wax, pouches remain recyclable
Unlike regular plastic that sticks around for centuries, these new pouches break down into natural elements within a few years, thanks to a special wax microbes can easily digest.
Developed over four years and still recyclable, this packaging is part of Mother Dairy's bigger push for sustainability, something Managing Director Jayatheertha Chary calls a real solution to fugitive plastics.