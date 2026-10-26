Motilal Oswal calls Shriram Finance a buy, sets ₹1,155 target
Business
Motilal Oswal just called Shriram Finance a "buy," setting a target price of ₹1,155.
Why the hype? The company's profits soared 60% in the latest quarter, hitting ₹36.8 billion.
Motilal Oswal sees strong growth ahead and trusts the company's financial game.
Shriram Finance NII up 40%
Shriram Finance's net interest income shot up 40%, while costs stayed in check.
Looking forward, analysts expect the company to grow its assets by 18% each year and profits by 31% through FY28.
Basically, they think Shriram Finance is on track for steady gains and solid returns, making it one to watch if you're curious about stocks.