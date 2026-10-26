Motilal Oswal gives JSW Steel buy rating sets ₹1,470 target

For Q2 FY27, JSW Steel pulled in ₹54,500 crore in revenue, way above forecasts. That's a 31% jump from last year and 15% up from last quarter.

Their adjusted EBITDA also shot up to ₹9,940 crore (up 39% year-over-year), driven by higher-than-expected volume.

Even though earnings per ton dipped a bit due to pricier coal, analysts are feeling pretty optimistic about what comes next.