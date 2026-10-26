Motilal Oswal maintains buy on Godrej Properties at ₹2,200

Godrej's new launches include a massive ₹60 billion project in Mumbai's Marine Lines and group housing worth ₹90 billion in NCR, plus a fresh plotted development in Chennai.

These moves are expected to drive pre-sales even higher, with more launches lined up for the rest of FY27.

Despite some tweaks to financial assumptions, Motilal Oswal is sticking with a 15% premium on Godrej's residential business and has reduced its target price to ₹2,200.