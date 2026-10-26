Motilal Oswal maintains buy on Godrej Properties at ₹2,200
Business
Motilal Oswal is feeling optimistic about Godrej Properties, recommending a "buy" with a target price of ₹2,200.
The boost comes from the company's rapid project expansion, adding projects worth ₹155 billion in just half a year, already hitting 78% of its full-year goal.
Godrej Properties launches to boost pre-sales
Godrej's new launches include a massive ₹60 billion project in Mumbai's Marine Lines and group housing worth ₹90 billion in NCR, plus a fresh plotted development in Chennai.
These moves are expected to drive pre-sales even higher, with more launches lined up for the rest of FY27.
Despite some tweaks to financial assumptions, Motilal Oswal is sticking with a 15% premium on Godrej's residential business and has reduced its target price to ₹2,200.