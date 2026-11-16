Motilal Oswal rates Himadri Speciality Chemical buy with ₹780 target

Himadri wants to ramp up production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathodes to 40,000 metric tons per year by FY28, a big step for its battery materials business.

Its ₹3.1 billion purchase of Birla Tyres also enabled forward integration for its carbon black business when the Balasore plant resumed production in May 2025.

With these moves and a wider distribution network, Himadri is eyeing an ambitious 109% revenue CAGR from FY26 to FY29 as it branches out into new markets.