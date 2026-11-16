Motilal Oswal rates Himadri Speciality Chemical buy with ₹780 target
Motilal Oswal thinks Himadri Speciality Chemical is worth a look, giving it a buy rating with a target price of ₹780.
The company, which started out in 1987 working with coal tar, now makes specialty carbon materials and is shifting focus to the fast-growing lithium-ion battery sector for EVs and energy storage.
Himadri targets 40,000t LFP cathodes FY28
Himadri wants to ramp up production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathodes to 40,000 metric tons per year by FY28, a big step for its battery materials business.
Its ₹3.1 billion purchase of Birla Tyres also enabled forward integration for its carbon black business when the Balasore plant resumed production in May 2025.
With these moves and a wider distribution network, Himadri is eyeing an ambitious 109% revenue CAGR from FY26 to FY29 as it branches out into new markets.