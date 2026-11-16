Motilal Oswal recommends ABB India ₹8,200 target after Q3 results

ABB India's order inflows jumped 56% year over year in Q3, reaching ₹47.3 billion, thanks to big demand from data centers, utilities, and infrastructure projects.

Their overall order book grew by 36%, and price hikes helped boost margins across different segments.

Even after an 11% dip from its yearly high, the stock has remained flat since our last downgrade versus a 6% gain in the BSE Sensex, giving analysts more confidence about its future growth.