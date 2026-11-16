Motilal Oswal recommends buying VIP Industries stock with ₹300 target
Motilal Oswal is feeling optimistic about VIP Industries and has recommended buying the stock, setting a target price of ₹300.
Even though there are some profitability hiccups, analysts think VIP's growth story looks promising.
VIP Industries Q2 FY2027 revenue ₹470cr
VIP just posted a 15.2% YoY jump in revenue for Q2 FY2027 (₹470 crore), thanks to fresh product launches and a push for more premium offerings.
The company has bounced back for two straight quarters after earlier slowdowns.
While rising costs and local competition remain hurdles (and there's some uncertainty around its Bangladesh facility), Motilal Oswal still believes VIP is on track, crediting new management and its focus on higher-end products for the turnaround.