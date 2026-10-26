Motilal Oswal upgrade lifts BSE 4% and projects 24% upside
Business
BSE shares popped 4% after Motilal Oswal upgraded the stock to "Buy" and sees up to 24% upside.
The boost comes as BSE's trading volumes are expected to keep climbing, with projected average daily turnover for FY27 hitting ₹216 lakh crore (a solid 16% growth over last year).
BSE F&O notional turnover up 85%
BSE's F&O segment saw an impressive 85% jump in notional turnover this October, and Motilal Oswal thinks this momentum will continue, especially with a partial CAS reversal effective 7-Dec-26.
The exchange is also gaining ground: its cash market share is up from 7% to 9%, premium turnover share has crossed 30%, and profit margins are looking strong.
Basically, analysts see BSE on a steady growth path thanks to rising volumes and more institutional players joining in.