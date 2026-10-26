Motilal Oswal upgrade lifts BSE 4% and projects 24% upside

BSE's F&O segment saw an impressive 85% jump in notional turnover this October, and Motilal Oswal thinks this momentum will continue, especially with a partial CAS reversal effective 7-Dec-26.

The exchange is also gaining ground: its cash market share is up from 7% to 9%, premium turnover share has crossed 30%, and profit margins are looking strong.

Basically, analysts see BSE on a steady growth path thanks to rising volumes and more institutional players joining in.