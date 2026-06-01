Motorola Solutions to buy Israeli D-Fend Solutions for $1.5 billion

EnforceAir in more than 30 countries

This deal comes after recent airport shutdowns and data center attacks, highlighting how real drone threats have become.

D-Fend's EnforceAir system is already protecting airports and military zones in more than 30 countries, including NATO members, with US agencies like the Department of Homeland Security on board.

The anti-drone market is booming, expected to grow to $8.42 billion by 2031, so Motorola is making a timely play here, with the deal set to close by late 2026.