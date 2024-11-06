This is the second round of layoffs at Mozilla this year

Mozilla Foundation lays off 30% staff, dismisses advocacy division

By Mudit Dube 10:09 am Nov 06, 202410:09 am

What's the story The Mozilla Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the Firefox browser, has announced a major layoff. The organization confirmed that it has laid off nearly 30% of its employees. The decision was taken in light of what the foundation calls a "relentless onslaught of change." Brandon Borrman, the foundation's communications chief, confirmed the news in an email to TechCrunch.

Organizational changes

Restructuring for agility and impact

Borrman described the layoffs as a part of a larger restructuring effort to make the foundation more agile and impactful. He said, "The Mozilla Foundation is reorganizing teams to increase agility and impact as we accelerate our work to ensure a more open and equitable technical future for us all." The move marks a departure from some traditional focus areas, requiring role eliminations to simplify operations going forward.

Staffing details

Mozilla Foundation's workforce reduction: A closer look

As per the foundation's tax filings for 2022, it had a staff of 60. However, an insider told TechCrunch that the real number of employees was around 120 when the layoffs happened. This number was not contested by a Mozilla spokesperson when asked by TechCrunch. This is the second round of layoffs at Mozilla this year, the first one affecting several employees working on Firefox browser development.

Divisional changes

Discontinuation of advocacy and global programs divisions

Nabiha Syed, the executive director of the Mozilla Foundation, confirmed in an email to all employees that two major divisions — advocacy and global programs — have been discontinued. However, despite this, Borrman assured that "advocacy is still a central tenet of Mozilla Foundation's work and will be embedded in all the other functional areas." The specifics of how this integration will occur were not provided.

Strategic shift

Syed's vision for a unified narrative

Syed explained the changes are partly to create a "unified, powerful narrative from the Foundation," including revamping its strategic communications. She emphasized in her email to staff, "Our mission at Mozilla is more high-stakes than ever." "Navigating this topsy-turvy, distracting time requires laser focus — and sometimes saying goodbye to the excellent work that has gotten us this far because it won't get us to the next peak. Lofty goals demand hard choices," wrote Syed.