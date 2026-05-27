Mphasis launches Tria AI platform to power autonomous decision making Business May 27, 2026

Mphasis just rolled out Tria, its new artificial intelligence, or AI, platform designed to help companies actually get results from artificial intelligence, not just experiment with it.

The company put nearly 1.5% of its revenue into building Tria over the past two years, and CEO Nitin Rakesh says it's a key part of its strategy for the next few years.

What's cool is that Tria lets AI agents make smart decisions on their own, skipping those usual AI gone wrong moments.