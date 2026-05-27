Mphasis launches Tria AI platform to power autonomous decision making
Mphasis just rolled out Tria, its new artificial intelligence, or AI, platform designed to help companies actually get results from artificial intelligence, not just experiment with it.
The company put nearly 1.5% of its revenue into building Tria over the past two years, and CEO Nitin Rakesh says it's a key part of its strategy for the next few years.
What's cool is that Tria lets AI agents make smart decisions on their own, skipping those usual AI gone wrong moments.
Mphasis adds Modernize and Optimize
To make Tria even more useful, Mphasis launched two extra product lines, Modernize and Optimize, to help businesses plug this technology into real transformation projects.
While deals focused on outcomes are still a smaller slice of Mphasis's business, they're growing fast: average large deal size jumped from $52 million last year to $74 million this year.
Rakesh calls next year a big turning point for scaling up this approach, with metrics expected from 2028.