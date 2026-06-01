M.R. Maniveni Foods opens 18% below IPO on BSE SME

M.R. Maniveni Foods IPO aimed ₹27cr

The IPO ran from May 22-26 and aimed to raise ₹27 crore by offering 0.52 crore new shares priced between ₹51 and ₹52 each.

Despite being oversubscribed (retail investors showed strong interest), allotments wrapped up on May 27.

The funds are set to help M.R. Maniveni Foods expand (think new factory, more machinery, and general business growth) with Capital Square Advisors managing the process and Bigshare Services handling registrations.