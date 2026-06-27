MrBeast facing legal issues from investors over his snack brand

Representation shift

Source denies any wrongdoing on Donaldson's part

A source close to Donaldson has denied any wrongdoing on his part, attributing the dispute to a change in representation that took place a couple of years ago. The source said, "Jimmy didn't make these deals, his previous managers did, and it is pretty rich that it's coming up right now." They also noted that hiring Jeff Housenbold as president and CEO of Beast Industries and Damien Atkins as chief legal officer has helped improve the company.