MrBeast's Beast Industries buys financial literacy app Step

MrBeast's Beast Industries has acquired Step—a popular app that helps young people learn about money. Announced on February 9, the move aims to make financial tools and education more accessible to Gen Z.

Step already has over 7 million users and is backed by big names like Stephen Curry, Charli D'Amelio, and Justin Timberlake.

By joining forces with Beast Industries's huge audience (over 450 million YouTube subscribers), Step's tech could reach even more young people who want to get smarter with their cash.

Beast Industries CEO Jeff Housenbold says "Financial health is fundamental to overall wellbeing, yet too many people lack access to the tools and knowledge they need to build financial security."

Step CEO CJ MacDonald hopes this partnership will help build a brighter financial future for young people through innovation and giving back.