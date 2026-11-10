MRF declares ₹3 interim dividend as profit falls 28%
Business
MRF is giving shareholders a ₹3 per share interim dividend, with payouts set for December 1 if you're on record by November 17.
The announcement comes after a rough quarter: MRF's net profit dropped 28% to ₹369 crore, even though revenue actually climbed nearly 18%.
MRF EBITDA ₹522cr, shares down 21%
Higher raw material costs pushed expenses up over 22%, which hurt profits despite stronger sales.
MRF's EBITDA also slipped to ₹522 crore.
On top of that, the company's stock has taken a hit too, down 21% in the past year, thanks to ongoing global cost pressures facing tire makers.