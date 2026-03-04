MRF to set up ₹5,300cr tire plant in Tamil Nadu Business Mar 04, 2026

MRF, one of India's top tire makers, is looking at setting up a greenfield facility in Tamil Nadu and has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for an estimated investment of about ₹5,300 crore over the next 12 years;

the project is conditional on the Tamil Nadu government sanctioning a customized incentive package, infrastructure support (including land) and statutory approvals.

The upcoming plant at SIPCOT Industrial Park (Sivaganga) will make automotive tires and related products—and it's set to bring 1,000 direct jobs to the area.