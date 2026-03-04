MRF to set up ₹5,300cr tire plant in Tamil Nadu
MRF, one of India's top tire makers, is looking at setting up a greenfield facility in Tamil Nadu and has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for an estimated investment of about ₹5,300 crore over the next 12 years;
the project is conditional on the Tamil Nadu government sanctioning a customized incentive package, infrastructure support (including land) and statutory approvals.
The upcoming plant at SIPCOT Industrial Park (Sivaganga) will make automotive tires and related products—and it's set to bring 1,000 direct jobs to the area.
MRF's financial momentum and renewable energy investments
MRF isn't just expanding—they're on a roll financially too. Their profits doubled last quarter and margins are up big time.
Plus, they're investing in renewable energy projects, including stakes in Serentica Renewables and First Energy 8 Pvt Ltd.
With 11 plants and over 19,000 employees already, this move shows MRF is betting big on growth and sustainability—something that could mean more opportunities for young professionals down the line.