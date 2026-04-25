MRPL last quarter net profit falls 68% to ₹117 cr

MRPL FY26 PBT ₹4,022 cr

Looking at the whole year, things turned around: MRPL's annual profits jumped big time: profit before tax shot up to ₹4,022 crore from just ₹113 crore last year, and after-tax profit climbed to ₹1,931 crore.

The company also boosted its margins and picked up the "Innovator of the Year" award at India Energy Week.

No final dividend was announced for fiscal 2026.