MRPL last quarter net profit falls 68% to ₹117 cr
Business
MRPL just posted a 68% drop in net profit for the last quarter, earning ₹117 crore compared to ₹371 crore last year, even though revenue actually grew a bit to ₹28,493 crore.
So, more money coming in but much less profit this time around.
MRPL FY26 PBT ₹4,022 cr
Looking at the whole year, things turned around: MRPL's annual profits jumped big time: profit before tax shot up to ₹4,022 crore from just ₹113 crore last year, and after-tax profit climbed to ₹1,931 crore.
The company also boosted its margins and picked up the "Innovator of the Year" award at India Energy Week.
No final dividend was announced for fiscal 2026.