MRPL net profit nearly triples to ₹1,881cr on revenue jump

MRPL's strong performance didn't stop at profits.

For the first half of FY27, net profit hit ₹2,796 crore (way up from last year), and shareholders are getting a ₹3-per-share dividend.

The company also earned its first international credit rating (BBB- from Fitch), finalized agreements to hire storage tanks for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in Goa and motor spirit and high-speed diesel (MS/HSD) in Kochi,

Product loading also commenced at the Aegis Terminal in Mangaluru, Hindupur depot in Andhra Pradesh, and Ennore terminal in Tamil Nadu, and took a 25% stake in ONGC Petrochemicals Marketing Limited to grow its petrochemical business.