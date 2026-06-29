MS Dhoni named national brand ambassador in DRiV's celebrity tie-up
Business
MS Dhoni has just been announced as the national brand ambassador for DRiV, the aftermarket division of Tenneco.
This is DRiV's first-ever celebrity tie-up and signals its big push to become India's most trusted name in auto parts.
DRiV bets Dhoni will connect drivers
DRiV says Dhoni stands for trust, reliability, and consistent results: qualities it wants people to associate with its brands.
With a 100-year legacy and a lineup covering everything from bikes to trucks, DRiV is betting that teaming up with a cricket legend (and bike lover!) like Dhoni will help it connect with drivers.