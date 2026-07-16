MSCI India rejig may attract $2.3B foreign inflows
What's the story
The upcoming rebalancing of the MSCI India Standard Index, due on August 12 after market hours, could see the addition of up to 12 new stocks. The change is likely to attract passive inflows of around $2.3 billion. If confirmed, these adjustments will take effect from August 31, 2026.
Market impact
Top candidates for inclusion
Adani Green, Groww, and Adani Energy Solutions are the top contenders for inclusion in the MSCI India Standard Index during this review. They could attract passive inflows of $773 million, $821 million, and $342 million, respectively.
Ather Energy is a medium-probability candidate whose inclusion depends on its free-float adjusted market capitalization improving further during the observation period.
Additional candidates
Other potential movers
Lenskart and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are low-probability candidates for inclusion. Their inclusion could bring in passive inflows of $176 million and $170 million, respectively.
Laurus Labs and Biocon are high-probability candidates likely to move from the MSCI India Small Cap Index to the Standard Index.
Coforge is a medium-probability candidate, while Glenmark Pharma and Uno Minda are low-probability candidates whose migration depends on sustained improvement in free-float adjusted market capitalisation.
Market adjustments
Stocks at risk of exclusion
Astral is a high-probability candidate for exclusion from the index, while SBI Cards is a medium-probability exclusion candidate. Balkrishna Industries is a low-probability exclusion.
If excluded, these stocks could see passive outflows of around $167 million (Balkrishna Industries), $146 million (SBI Cards), and $138 million (Astral).
The changes reflect the dynamic nature of market capitalization and investor sentiment in India's evolving economy.