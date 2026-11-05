MSEDCL plans over ₹10,000cr IPO February 2027, prospectus due December
Maharashtra's main electricity provider, MSEDCL, is planning to go public with a massive over ₹10,000 crore IPO by February 2027.
To get ready for the stock market spotlight, the company has been busy restructuring its finances and operations.
Its chairman and managing director Lokesh Chandra says it's aiming to file its draft prospectus by the first week of December.
Agricultural unit split, state takes ₹32,679cr
To smooth things out before going public, MSEDCL split off its agricultural power division earlier this year, a move approved by the state government.
This restructuring meant the state government would take over ₹32,679 crore of its debt.
Still, it managed a solid net profit of ₹930.62 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) and saw its revenue jump 6.5% to about ₹1.29 trillion.
MSEDCL seeks investors, tackles arrears
MSEDCL supplies power to around 34 million consumers but has faced issues like unpaid bills from the agriculture sector and subsidy gaps.
By spinning off the agri segment and tightening up finances, it hopes to tackle these problems and look more attractive to future investors.