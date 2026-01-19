MSMEs expect big growth in 2026, hope for budget boost
A new survey says 86% of micro, small, and medium businesses (MSMEs) are feeling upbeat about strong growth in 2026, thanks to GST changes and a jump in festive demand.
Most have already seen better results lately.
MSMEs gearing up to expand and try new things
About 72% of MSMEs plan to open more outlets or grow their presence buoyed by festive-season momentum.
Nearly a third want to branch out with new products or brands.
Many are also thinking about taking loans—especially those in electronics, mobile, and personal services—to stock up and scale up.
Women-led businesses extra optimistic
Women-led MSMEs are even more confident: 87% expect solid growth, showing a sharper focus on financial preparedness and people planning.
Many say recent demand spikes have helped them level up.
What MSMEs want from the Budget
Looking ahead to Union Budget 2026, these businesses hope for easier access to working capital, simpler GST rules, faster and improved access to government schemes, and less paperwork—hoping this support will help them keep growing.