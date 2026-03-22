MTFs have become popular among retail investors: What's the risk

MTF wipeouts are estimated at ₹15,000-25,000 crore annually

With margin trading, you only need to put up a part of the stock price; brokers cover the rest, but charge interest typically in the high single digits to the high teens (roughly 8-18% p.a.).

While this can help you earn more if stocks go up, it also means bigger losses if things turn south: retail MTF wipeouts are estimated at roughly ₹15,000-25,000 crore annually.