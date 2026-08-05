Mubadala Capital backed Acelen invests $3 billion in Brazil SAF

Acelen Renovaveis, backed by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital, is investing $3 billion to turn macauba palm oil into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Brazil.

They're planting these palms on 144,000 hectares of worn-out farmland in Minas Gerais, aiming for the first harvest by 2030.

The project could seriously ramp up global SAF production, which was just 41,000 barrels a day last year.