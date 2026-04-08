Japanese bank buys 20% stake in Shriram Finance for ₹39,618cr

Japan 's investment giant MUFG Bank has acquired a 20% stake in Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) for ₹39,618 crore. The deal is the biggest cross-border investment in India's financial services sector. This strategic partnership will leverage MUFG's global expertise to accelerate SFL's growth as well as improve financial inclusion in India.

Investment specifics Investment has CCI approval MUFG Bank has subscribed to 471,121,055 equity shares at an issue price of ₹840.93 per share. The total investment amounts to approximately ₹39,618 crore. The transaction has been completed after obtaining all required regulatory and statutory approvals, including from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Strategic partnership Deal strengthens MUFG's presence in India After the allotment, MUFG Bank will hold a 20% equity stake in SFL on a fully diluted basis. The agreement further strengthens MUFG's presence in India and enables SFL to leverage its global expertise to accelerate its long-term growth strategy. This marks a major milestone for both companies, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable growth and financial inclusion in India.

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