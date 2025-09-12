Next Article
MUFG launches new securities company in India
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (MUFG) has launched its new Indian subsidiary, MUFG Securities (India) Private Limited, right in Mumbai.
With all the green lights from Indian and Japanese regulators, MUFG is looking to step up its presence in Asia Pacific and offer more financing options for Indian businesses.
MUFG's new company will join by October
Takuya Senoo, MUFG Bank Regional Executive for India and Sri Lanka, called this move a sign of their belief in India's future.
The new company—set to join MUFG Bank by October 1, 2025—will help clients with capital markets deals.
It's all about building stronger connections with Indian companies as the market keeps growing.