Mukesh Ambani launches Reliance Intelligence to drive AI revolution
Mukesh Ambani recently announced Reliance Intelligence, a new arm of Reliance Industries aiming to make India a major player in artificial intelligence.
The plan? Build green-powered AI data centers in Jamnagar, team up with global tech leaders, roll out AI services for things like education and healthcare, and bring in top-notch talent.
What's actually happening?
Reliance is already building massive data centers in Jamnagar that are powered by clean energy and supported by Jio's network.
These centers will use AI to boost everything from retail and telecom to manufacturing—think smarter workflows and faster decision-making across the board.
Why are Google and Meta involved?
Reliance is working with Google to launch a new Cloud region in Jamnagar dedicated to AI workloads.
Plus, they're teaming up with Meta to blend open-source Llama models with Reliance's industry know-how, creating custom AI tools for businesses.