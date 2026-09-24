Reliance to raise ₹10,000cr via bonds

Just two weeks ago, Reliance Industries raised ₹12,000 crore by selling five-year papers with an annual coupon of 7.47%.

This was the conglomerate's first rupee bond offering since November 2023 when it had raised ₹20,000 crore in the largest local-currency debt sale by an Indian non-financial company at that time.

Now, RIL is looking to finish this new borrowing before the central bank's monetary policy decision on October 7.